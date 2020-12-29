Leeds transfer news: £18m-rated player offered to Bielsa could become available

The Marcelo Bielsa effect has had quite the impact on the Premier League.

Indeed, the enigmatic Argentine's style has Leeds United ranking highly for both expected goals for and against, while their performances against the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United have been celebrated and derided in equal measure.

Still, Bielsa's work in turning the Yorkshire giants into an exciting Premier League team cannot be overstated and it doesn't seem like something players have missed, either.

Over the course of the transfer window, big-name Spanish internationals in the shape of Rodrigo and Diego Llorente arrived, highlighting the pulling power the 65-year-old has at Elland Road.

According to The Athletic, another fairly big-name Spaniard linked with Leeds could soon become available. At the start of December, EuroSport claimed Barcelona had offered Riqui Puig to the club considering their expansive style of play in order to further his development.

Since then, Camp Nou boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly accused the 21-year-old of leaking dressing room information and he has not featured in La Liga since October.

It is now claimed he will likely be available for a transfer with Arsenal also believed to be keen on the midfielder Transfermarkt value at £18m.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Puig's career has stalled amid the wider malaise currently engulfing Barcelona but this is still a player to have been described as the 'protoype' of midfielder the Spanish giants are famous for.

It's hard to judge him against any of Leeds' current midfielders given the relatively small sample size he's amassed in terms of appearances (playing only 19 games at senior level) but the 90.5% pass completion rate he averaged in the 2019/20 season is much higher than that of Mateusz Klich (83.7%) and Kalvin Phillips (85.2%) have managed this time out.

Clearly, that doesn't necessarily mean it'd translate were he to move to Leeds but it does at least suggest he could help offer more control in the middle of the park, as well as simply provide another body.

