West Brom transfer news: PL club could keep Allardyce's reported January target

The events of 2020 may well have changed the world but Sam Allardyce remains a footballing constant.

Picking up a point away at Liverpool, the West Bromwich Albion boss' infamous tactical blueprint seemed to work once again despite spending a little over two years out of the game.

Indeed, with the 66-year-old working his magic on the pitch, the January transfer window represents a further opportunity to impose his image into the squad.

Dean Jones recently told the Touchline Talk podcast that the Baggies were likely to offer players a 'big incentive' in order to join their bid to beat the drop with the likes of James Tomkins and Andy Carroll linked.

However, according to The Athletic, any talk of Tomkins leaving Crystal Palace can be shelved at the moment, with the defender proving a key figure in their draw with Leicester City.

During that game, the 31-year-old made a game-high 10 clearances in only his first start of the season amid a difficult run of results for the Eagles.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

That kind of resolute performance would surely be welcome in a team to have conceded 30 goals this season but, considering it might take a reasonably big fee to pry a player away from a team who need him with over a year still to go on his deal, perhaps they're better off looking elsewhere.

Declan Gallagher of Motherwell was recently linked with a move to The Hawthorns and does represent a similar kind of defender, averaging the same number of blocks (0.8 per game via WhoScored), only slightly fewer clearances (4.4 to 5.5) and more successful aerial duels (3.9 to 3.3) this season than Tomkins did last year.

With the Scotland international's contract running out at Motherwell, he would seemingly represent a much cheaper alternative in an effort to bolster the backline.

