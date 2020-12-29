Pundit makes huge claim about Rangers and Old Firm derby

Rangers have been in genuinely imperious form in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The club have enjoyed a remarkable beginning to the campaign and are currently top of the table, a staggering 16 points clear of second-placed Celtic.

Celtic do have three games in hand on the Gers but even winning all of those would only take the club within seven points of Steven Gerrard’s side.

Rangers have not actually lost yet this season, have scored 54 goals in their 20 games – that’s a rate of 2.7 per game – and have conceded just five goals.

It is a remarkable record and it means that their clash with Celtic on January 2nd could well be a title-decider.

If Rangers win it, they can put plenty of clear ground between themselves and their Old Firm rivals, and there is the potential that Ryan Jack could be fit for the game.

Jack has been injured since November 25th, and has missed their last five outings in the Scottish Premiership.

He could well play against St Mirren next time out, though, but per Football Insider, ex-Rangers full-back Alan Hutton believes that he has next to no chance of playing against Celtic.

He said: “Celtic is such a big game, I think you need the minutes in your legs before you even attempt to come in and play such a high stakes game.

“So at the moment I wouldn’t see him starting even if he does get minutes vs St Mirren I think it’s too much to ask coming back from such a layoff to be thrust into the spotlight of an Old Firm game.

“The injury layoff is maybe going on a little bit longer than we thought, but he was an integral part of the team before he picked up his injury.

“Still, I think with the way Rangers are playing at the moment it’s going to be very difficult for him to come back in.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, there’s not really any need to rush Jack back.

Rangers have been brilliant without him, after all.

In their five games without him, they have won all of them, have scored 13 goals and conceded just twice.

He missed two games earlier this season, too, with a calf injury, in which the Gers beat Motherwell 5-1 and drew 2-2 with Hibernian.

Rangers don’t need to bring Jack back into the fold for such a big game; Jack could do more harm than good, especially if he isn’t particularly match fit.

