Fulham lining up ideal swoop for potential diamond in the rough

Fulham have been in decent form in recent weeks.

The Cottagers endured a difficult start to the campaign and have spent the majority of the season in the relegation zone.

But they have lost just once in their last six games and have beaten Leicester City and drawn with Liverpool, while going down 2-0 to Manchester City.

Scott Parker’s men have drawn all of their last four games and are now just two points off the safety of 17th place.

They will play Parker’s old side, Tottenham Hotspur, on Wednesday, with the opportunity to potentially move out of the drop zone.

And it seems they are already eyeing potential recruits ahead of the January transfer window.

The Daily Telegraph reports that they are currently scouting Grimsby Town centre-back Mattie Pollock ahead of a potential swoop.

Fulham have scouted the 19-year-old, as have fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion, who has already made 49 appearances for the club in League Two.

Grimsby are struggling and are currently 22nd in the table; they have 19 points from 20 games and are five points ahead of rock-bottom Stevenage and three ahead of 23rd Southend United. Stevenage have two games in hand on them, while Southend have one.

Pollock can play at centre-back and in central midfield and is perhaps their best young hope; he made his debut in 2018, when he was just 17.

Grimsby have the option to extend his contract by another year and they are likely to trigger that as they look to extract the biggest possible fee from any potential buyer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This feels like a very low-risk signing for Fulham.

They are not the kind of team that can buy ready-made stars, they instead need to pick up players who can be sold on for bigger fees.

Pollock is only 19 and at Grimsby, he has been given the chance to establish himself in the rough-and-tumble of League Two.

He has grabbed that chance with both hands and it is little surprise that Premier League teams are already checking in.

If Fulham do bring him in, they will have the chance to further polish a potential rough diamond and potentially bank a significant fee as a reward.

