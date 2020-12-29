Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as his Barcelona team could only draw 1-1 at home to Eibar on Tuesday evening.

Messi enjoyed the festive period back in his native Argentina and the club allowed him to rest upon his return to Spain.

Ronald Koeman said of Messi's situation: "In theory, it’s the same for every player. If he is fit to play and good enough, then he will.

"But, of course, Leo is older than before, although he’s a player who still wants to be in games, and especially to win them.

"He trains hard every day. He’s very engaged. As I coach I like to speak to my players, and I also speak to Leo about this and other things because he’s also team captain.

"There are squad matters, rules, and we speak about a lot of things, not just the way we play. That’s part of a coach’s day-to-day, you need to be in communication with your players."

Messi watched on as Barca were held to a 1-1 draw to leave them sixth - seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid despite having played two extra matches.

And the Argentine's reaction at full-time said it all.

Messi stood on his feet for the final seconds and, as soon as the whistle blew, shook his head and walked out.

You've got to feel for him.

Earlier this week, Messi gave a revealing interview to Spanish television channel La Sexta where he admitted he didn't know what he was going to do when his contract expires in the summer.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"I'm going to wait until the season ends. I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity.

"Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things."

You really couldn't blame him if he was to leave.

