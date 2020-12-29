Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino could target Spurs captain for PSG

Though Tottenham Hotspur are now deep into the Jose Mourinho experience with questions over tactics emerging once again, the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino taking over at Paris Saint-Germain has raised suggestions some of his former stars could join him in the French capital.

Indeed, Dele Alli is one of the headline names given his complete lack of involvement under Mourinho while Christian Eriksen's nightmare at Inter Milan since leaving Spurs sees him linked with PSG.

According to EuroSport, those two aren't the only players to have worked under the Argentine who are likely to be mentioned as potential targets for the Ligue 1 giants.

They claim club captain Hugo Lloris is one of the names who could be touted for a move.

Undoubtedly the first-choice at Spurs, Mourinho has gone as far as to label the World Cup winner as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, so is likely to be loathed to lose him even if interest emerges.

The report claims sources close to Spurs expect the 34-year-old's name to come up in discussions over in Paris, along with Serge Aurier and Harry Winks.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It'd be interesting to see what the reaction would be from Daniel Levy would be if a reasonably big offer for Lloris came in.

At 34, there may not be another chance to bring in money for the custodian even with the caveat that goalkeepers tend to play longer at the top level than outfield players.

Still, this is a hugely important figure obviously rated highly by Mourinho so the notion of selling him were any interest to arise could potentially spark a reaction from the Portuguese if a replacement wasn't secured first.

