Arsenal hold "genuine" interest in £18.1m-rated La Liga ace

Isco is likely to be looking for a new club in the January transfer window.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is struggling to make a real impact under Zinedine Zidane and has not been playing as much as he would surely expect in the Spanish capital.

Indeed, Isco has made just three starts in La Liga and has played a mere 13 minutes in the Champions League, all of which came in the 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

And there is the possibility of the Spain international moving to England.

PA Sport journalist Mark Mann-Bryans reports that there is "genuine" interest from Arsenal in signing the playmaker but on one condition: It would have to be a loan.

Mann-Bryans has tweeted that the Gunners would want to take the 28-year-old until the summer, but there are a number of hurdles to be jumped.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Madrid would need to pay a portion of his wages, while Arsenal would also need to move at least one player out of the club if they were to afford him.

Per Sportekz, he earns £123,000-per-week at the Bernabeu and he is valued at €20m (£18.1m) by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal probably need to strengthen their squad with Mikel Arteta’s squad currently marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Mesut Ozil still exists.

It seems a weird thing to write down but the registration window reopens for Premier League clubs in January, meaning there is every chance Arteta could just reinstate the Germany international.

Isco and Ozil are pretty similar players in profile, they both look to occupy spaces on the half-turn in front of the defence with the potential of playing the ball through to the club’s strikers.

Ozil is also right there; there’s no need for Arsenal to splash any cash to bring the playmaker back into the fold.

Isco would be superfluous. The answer here is for Arteta to bring Ozil back in.

News Now - Sport News