Liverpool transfer news: £50m+ fee could prove too costly in January

When Liverpool were thrashed 7-2 away at Aston Villa in October, it seemed as if the injury to Virgil van Dijk would have a huge impact on their title defence.

While missing a player of such quality would likely weaken any team across the globe, Jurgen Klopp's side remain top of the Premier League albeit in a much closer race than their canter towards the top prize in English football last season.

Still, Jamie Carragher recently spoke of the need to strengthen in central defence with Joe Gomez also out with a long-term ailment and Joel Matip proving injury-prone, though he might be disappointed following reports from ESPN.

They claim that, at a potential fee of upwards of £50m, RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano will likely prove too expensive in January.

The French international is one of the most in-demand players in Europe with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United also linked but an apparent contract clause that sees his price tag drop to £40m isn't thought to come in until the summer.

As a result, the report claims Liverpool are more likely to look at either short-term cover by way of a loan or a low-cost option.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Klopp has proven he can keep his team competitive despite the injury crisis, so the notion of blowing huge money mid-season with key players only months from a return does seem rather fanciful.

The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult market from which to find value for money and little doubt Liverpool's transfer strategy suggests they're operating on a reactive basis. Indeed, David Ornstein has also claimed Klopp is focused on working towards internal solutions, so those hoping for a big move may be disappointed.

