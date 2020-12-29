European giants eyeing Celtic's £2.7m-rated prospect

Celtic remain behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Neil Lennon’s side are currently second in the table and they have three games in hand on current leaders Rangers.

Nevertheless, they are 16 points behind so winning every game would only take Celtic within seven points of Steven Gerrard’s side.

It is amazing when one considers that the Hoops have actually only lost one game this season, to Rangers, while they have only shipped 14 goals in 17 games. Rangers, by comparison, have conceded five in 20.

Still, it seems vultures are already beginning to circle ahead of the January transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Corriere dello Sport who claim that Roma are interested in full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 20-year-old has made 46 appearances for the club since his move from Manchester City and has made 15 starts already this season.

A versatile presence, he can play on the right of midfield and at right-back and has already won two caps for the Netherlands U20 side.

Roma want to sign a full-back and are interested in Frimpong, with manager Paulo Fonseca having told the Italian club to sign him.

Celtic are not said to be willing to sell, though, and he is valued at just £2.7m by Transfermarkt, while he has a contract that runs until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a major blow for Celtic.

Frimpong is a young player who is still learning his trade and improving since his move from City.

Lennon has given him the chance to play regularly in the Scottish Premiership and he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

It is little surprise that Roma are interested, given his age, and his impressive performances, but it is imperative Celtic keep him.

He can only get better and his value will surely only rise; selling him at this point would be a bitter mistake.

