Spurs eyeing bargain deal for former Premier League sensation

Diego Costa was a Chelsea hero during his time in the Premier League.

The striker became a sensation during his time at Stamford Bridge and scored a hatful of goals during his time in west London.

In total, the Spaniard made 89 appearances in the Premier League and scored 52 goals, while also registering 18 assists. That’s a total of 70 goal involvements, meaning he had an involvement every 0.7 games.

Costa fired Chelsea to two Premier League titles, along with a League Cup, before his exit back in 2017.

However, since his return to Atletico Madrid, he has somewhat struggled in Spain, scoring just 12 La Liga goals in 61 games. By comparison, that’s a goal every 0.1 games.

He has now had his contract terminated and it appears that there are already suitors for his signature.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Razon, claiming that both Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur are plotting moves.

The Italian club are set to move on both Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente, while Spurs only have Carlos Vinicius as Harry Kane’s back-up.

There is no mention of any formal approach being made yet but it seems Costa’s future is one to keep an eye on.

Costa is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this could be the kind of bargain deal that chairman Daniel Levy loves.

If it were something like a pay-as-you-play deal where Costa came in purely to be a back-up to Kane and play every few games, it could be something of a masterstroke.

Costa certainly struggled during his return to Atletico but coming back to the Premier League, where he became a sensation, could be exactly what is needed to light a fire under the forward.

Mourinho loves bruising centre-forwards and Costa is certainly that.

With no transfer fee attached, this could make plenty of sense.

