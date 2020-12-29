Manchester United had the opportunity to go second in the Premier League when they hosted Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

However, despite Wolves being understrength, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side couldn’t find a way through.

Despite Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood all playing at least some part in the match, United failed to create enough chances to win the match.

They only had two shots on target with Rui Patricio rarely called into action.

Well, that was until the 93rd-minute.

Deep into injury-time, Marcus Rashford latched onto Fernandes' pass and twisted and turned to find half-a-yard of space in the penalty area.

And his effort was deflected into the back of the net off Romain Saiss to hand United a massive three points.

The Red Devils are now just two points behind champions Liverpool having played the same number of matches.

Solskjaer's side have won nine of their opening 15 games of the season, picking up 30 points in the process.

They face Aston Villa at home on New Years' Day as they look to challenge Jurgen Klopp's side for the title. Then, next week, they have a Manchester derby in the League Cup semi-final.

With his side moving up to second, there is naturally going to be talk of them challenging for the title. However, Solskjaer insisted he isn't thinking about it.

"There's noise around Manchester United anyway, so for us it's about improving as a team and taking one game at a time, we have to," he said. "That's the name of the game and that's the only way you will challenge for anything at the end of a season anyway.

"It is not something we talk about. The only thing we talk about and focus on is improving every day, and learning how to deal with certain situations. At the moment we're getting praise and that's another thing to learn to deal with."

News Now - Sport News