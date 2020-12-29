International boss comes to defence of under-fire Arsenal ace

Granit Xhaka has been something of a lightning rod for criticism at Arsenal.

The central midfielder remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad but the club had been in genuinely awful form.

The Gunners, following their 1-0 win over Manchester United, went on a run of seven games without a victory prior to the 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Xhaka played in four of those games, in which Arsenal lost three, and was sent off against Burnley in the 1-0 defeat.

He was subsequently suspended for the games against Southampton and Everton, which Arsenal drew and lost respectively, and one report even claimed that the Gunners would sell him in January after Arteta lost faith in him.

However, against Chelsea, he scored a brilliant free-kick in a 3-1 win as Arteta’s side picked up their first full three points in over a month.

But Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic has now come to the defence of the player, insisting that he will learn from the red card and make sure it never happens again.

Sport Witness carry the quotes, which were given to Blick, and Petkovic said: “Granit knows that it was unnecessary and unfortunate.

“But that’s the way it is in life, when things don’t go well, things like that happen. Granit is an emotional type – opponents know that too and may provoke him.

“Either way: I am convinced that he will draw the right conclusions from this case too and will come back even stronger. He’ll react differently next time.

“As Vlado Petkovic, I can only say: Granit knows that I am always at his side. He has my complete support. I am always there for him, as a person and a friend.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal will be hoping that Petkovic is right.

Xhaka remains something of a puzzle and has never really been the kind of player to be seen as one of the best in the league.

He has also captained the team on several occasions – to Thierry Henry’s disgust, per Patrice Evra – and is seen as one of the elder statesmen of the squad.

He is 28 and has been around the block plenty of times.

It is now the time for him to grow up and ensure such moments of madness do not happen again.

