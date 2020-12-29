Manchester United moved up to second in the Premier League table with a last-gasp victory over Wolves at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's deflected strike in the 93rd-minute found its way past Rui Patricio to move Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

For 93 minutes, it seemed as though United would have to settle for a draw.

Before Rashford's strike, they only had two shots on target.

Despite Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood all playing at least some part in the match, United failed to create enough chances

Rui Patricio was rarely called into action.

In fact, David de Gea was probably the busiest of the goalkeepers.

The Spaniard had to make five saves himself to keep Wolves from taking a shock lead.

But there was an incident towards the end of the match that left De Gea on the turf. That’s because he inadvertently ran into the huge frame of Adama Traore.

Traore is probably the muscliest footballer in the Premier League and if you were to ask any player who they’d least like to run into, it would be the Wolves winger.

But that’s exactly what happened as De Gea wasn’t looking where he was going and went straight into the former Barca man.

Unsurprisingly, De Gea was left on the turf.

Fortunately, De Gea made a full recovery and was still on the pitch when Rashford grabbed his side a massive three points.

Next up for United is a home match against Aston Villa before a Manchester derby in the League Cup semi-final.

News Now - Sport News