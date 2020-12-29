Spurs ace valued at £34.2m negotiating January exit

Dele Alli just hasn’t had any chance to prove his worth under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The England international has played a total of 74 minutes of Premier League football this season.

He played one half against Everton in the opening day defeat, was limited to just 21 minutes in the 6-1 beating of Manchester United, five minutes against Crystal Palace, and just three minutes versus Liverpool.

Even in the Europa League group stages, he has made just two starts, and it seems an inevitability that he will be moving on in the January transfer window.

The dominoes appear to be falling, too, with Mauricio Pochettino in line to be appointed PSG manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino and Alli have had their fates intertwined since the latter’s arrival from MK Dons; he grew and developed as a player under the Argentine’s management.

And now it appears that a move to Paris is developing.

Sport Witness carries a report from Fussball Transfers claiming that the 24-year-old’s advisors are currently in talks with the French club over a potential move at the turn of the year.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo is reported to be driving the talks, with the club interested in signing him during the summer transfer window, though they were unable to negotiate a deal.

Alli, who is valued at £34.2m by Transfermarkt, is said to be keen on working with Pochettino again, while the Argentine appreciates the playmaker ahead of a possible reunion.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is the ideal move for Alli.

He would be working with a manager that he knows and who has previously made him a focal point of the team.

Under Pochettino, Alli made 194 appearances and scored 55 goals, while also laying on 52 assists.

He is clearly an exceptional talent and Pochettino unlocked that during his time in north London.

This could be just the move required to reignite the fire in the midfielder’s belly.

