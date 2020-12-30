Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds were probably expecting a pretty tough match as they made their trip to face Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

Just 48 hours previously, West Brom had gone to Anfield and come away with a 1-1 draw.

Was it the catalyst for yet another Big Sam escape act?

Not if Tuesday evening’s result was anything to go by.

Leeds went to the Hawthorns and absolutely thrashed them, coming away with a 5-0 victory.

Romaine Sawyers’ horrific own goal after just nine minutes set the tone as Leeds went 4-0 ahead by half time. Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo grabbing the goals.

Raphinha added a fifth in the second half to complete the rout.

The emphatic win lifts Leeds up to 11th in the table just three points behind the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Is a top-half finish on the cards for Bielsa’s side?

It certainly looks possible but Amazon Prime pundit, Karen Carney, feared that the hardworking side could burn out.

“They outrun everyone and credit to them," she said.

“My only concern would be that they blow up at the end of the season.

“We saw that a couple of season ago and I actually think they got promoted because of COVID, as it gave them a bit of rest bite.

“I don’t know whether they would have gone up if they didn’t have that break.”

It’s an opinion that many fans disagreed with, claiming that Leeds had pretty much guaranteed promotion before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

While it’s perfectly fine for a fan to disagree with a pundit’s opinion, Leeds took it too far with their reaction on social media.

The club’s official Twitter account tweeted a clip of Carney’s views and questioned her opinion.

It was always going to lead to one thing - Carney getting abused online by fans who disagreed with her. We won't be sharing any of the insults she received as a result.

Fortunately, many called Leeds out for their irresponsible actions.

Remarkably, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani took full responsibility for the tweet, writing: “I take the responsibility of the Club tweet. I consider that comment completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our Club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats.”

Really poor behaviour.

News Now - Sport News