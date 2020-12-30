It was fitting that Manchester United's 2020 should end with a moment of Marcus Rashford heroism.

A well-organised Wolves looked to have held out for a point at Old Trafford, before the 23-year-old stepped up in the 93rd minute to grab all three points.

As often seems to be the way when the Red Devils meet Nuno's men, it was hardly a classic.

The win does move United second, however, so they have every right to be delighted even if they weren't at their best.

And one man who particularly enjoyed Rashford's strike was teammate Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese, who has netted 15 goals of his own in all competitions already this season, played in the initial ball over the top of the Wolves defence.

Rashford wiggled his way through and eventually scored via a deflection from the otherwise impassable Romain Saïss - who had just been named Man of the Match moments earlier.

It was some ball from Fernandes, too. Take a look at Rashford's goal below:

Fernandes reacts

By the time the ball hit the back of the net, Fernandes had made his way up the pitch and was near the edge of the box when the winner went in. Check out his reaction:

He was absolutely loving it!

United have been indebted to the 26-year-old this season. He ran Wolves close a couple of times himself and it was largely thanks to his vision that the hosts were finally able to break the deadlock.

His role in Rashford's goal also means he's now provided more Premier League assists (14) since any other player in the top flight since he made his debut back in January.

As we approach the anniversary of his first year at Old Trafford, his enthusiasm for his teammate's last-gasp winner is just another reason for United fans to love him.

