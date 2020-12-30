In news that will shock absolutely no-one, Bukayo Saka was named Man of the Match again in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brighton.

Following the surprise 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day, Alexandre Lacazette struck the only goal of the game midway through the second half at The Amex.

Mikel Arteta's side are finally building a bit of momentum.

Saka has played no small part in that, starring against the Blues before standing out again in Sussex.

After assisting Lacazette's goal with a brilliant run from inside his own half, the 19-year-old was eventually replaced by Dani Ceballos late on.

That meant he was sat among the substitutes when he was named MotM and, per the Mirror, the exact moment when he realised he'd won his second award in four days was caught on camera.

The winger looked absolutely delighted - and it was well deserved, too.

In addition to his assist - which you can see below - Saka also had two shots, made two tackles, created three chances and completed two take-ons and six crosses.

Not bad for a teenager, eh?

The only dampener was the reason for his substitution, as he was seen limping amid fears he'd picked up a knock.

Arteta has moved to allay those concerns, while also issuing a warning against getting too carried away with his starlet's form.

"I would like everybody to be cautious, let him be and let him develop," the Arsenal boss said, via Sky Sports.

"I think he's having the right progression. I think he has the right people around him in his house, in his entourage. Then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see the player that he can be in the future.

"Today he had a difficult game in the first half because we weren't using certain moments to generate advantages for him and other attacking players in the right way. So, the game becomes really difficult all the time, back to goal against a back-five in a low block.

"In the second half, the moment we started to play different balls and attack in a different way, we found more freedom, more space, and more capacity to unlock the situations and the block.

"We created four or five big chances and he was involved in most of them."

