Serie A clubs eyeing Wolves' £10.8m-rated flop

Patrick Cutrone’s future at Wolves is up in the air.

The striker has spent the first half of the season on loan at Fiorentina and has made 11 appearances, failing to score a single goal.

It appears that he will be leaving the Italian club in the January transfer window but a return to Wolves does not seem to be on the agenda.

Indeed, Cutrone has played just 24 times for the Premier League club, scoring three goals, and appears set to move to another Italian club, potentially on another loan deal.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Nazione, a source in based in Florence, and they claim that Torino are interested in signing the forward.

Sampdoria, Napoli, and Bologna are also listed as potential suitors, with Cutrone set to discuss his future with his agent before making a decision.

Cutrone began his career with AC Milan and made 90 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals, and that ratio has clearly endeared him to most of Serie A.

He has even won one Italy cap, earned back in 2018, and it seems an inevitability he will be remaining in his native country, just not with Fiorentina.

Cutrone will turn 23 in January and is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The key for Wolves is including an obligation to buy.

Cutrone just hasn’t cut the mustard at Molineux or in Florence but that doesn’t seem to have diminished his stock at all.

That feels rather strange but if Wolves can persuade a club to take him and include a purchase obligation, there is every chance they will have him off the wage bill for good in the summer.

Let’s not forget either that Wolves paid the princely sum of £16m for Cutrone and the possibility of recouping that fee is next to zero.

Still, while his stock remains relatively high, now is the time to try to shift him.

