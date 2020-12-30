Liverpool have been without star defender Virgil van Dijk for well over two months now.

The Dutchman picked up a serious knee injury during the Reds' 2-2 draw with city rivals Everton on October 17.

Surprisingly, Liverpool have coped well in his absence, keeping clean sheets against the likes of Wolves and Leicester City in the Premier League.

Much of their defensive stability has been down to the form of Fabinho, the Brazilian deputising brilliantly as a centre-back in the absence of both Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

However, Liverpool fans will be eager for the injured duo to return as soon as possible and it appears as if Van Dijk is making excellent progress with his injury rehab.

The Dutch defender faced the prospect of missing the remainder of the 2020/21 season, but a return to action before the climax of the campaign is beginning to look more and more likely.

That's because Van Dijk is already smashing it on the exercise bike in the gym, as highlighted in footage uploaded by the man himself yesterday evening.

Footage of Van Dijk's injury rehab

He looks in great shape!

Van Dijk's work on the bike is pretty intense, showing that there is already considerable strength in the Dutchman's knee after his horror injury.

Last month, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was already positive with regards to the early stages of his star defender's rehabilitation.

"Considering the circumstances, he's doing really well," the German manager said, per Liverpool Echo.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

“His knee looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery. So, yes, of course we are in contact and he's doing well, that's true.”

There's a distinct possibility that we'll be seeing Van Dijk return to first-team action to give Liverpool a much-needed boost late on in the Premier League title race - absolute scenes.

News Now - Sport News