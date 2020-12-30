Pundit reacts to "bitterly disappointing" Spurs news update

Gareth Bale’s move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer came with much fanfare.

The Wales international returned from Real Madrid on loan, having left back in 2013.

Of course, he went on to become a superstar in Spain, winning four Champions League trophies and scoring 105 goals and laying on 68 assists in 251 games.

The 31-year-old, though, has struggled since his return to north London.

Bale has played just four times in the Premier League, making just one start, and has scored only one goal, though it was a winner, against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has made six starts in the Europa League, scoring in the 3-3 draw with LASK, and he also scored in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup against Stoke City, in the 3-1 win.

However, it has now been revealed that he sustained a calf injury in that game and is now set to miss a “few weeks”, according to boss Jose Mourinho.

And former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the star could miss as many as five weeks, and has been left gutted by the injury sustained by the Welshman.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-England stopper said: “It is bitterly disappointing because it is his calf now, a different injury.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing that you can do about these injuries. With a niggly injury like that you can miss three, four or five weeks.

“It is frustrating that he has broken down again because he put in a fantastic first half performance against Stoke and grabbed a goal as well.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Robinson is spot on.

Muscular injuries are not to be messed with and Bale could very well be out for a significant period of time.

He arrived with a knee injury and did not make his league debut until October, in the 3-3 draw with West Ham United.

During his time with Real, he was beset by injuries, and missed a total of 95 games since the 2014/15 season.

There is next to no chance of him recovering quickly, Robinson is echoing the thoughts of a number of Spurs fans here.

