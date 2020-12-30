UFC legend Georges St-Pierre took to Instagram on Wednesday to show fans that he is still in phenomenal shape.

The 39-year-old, who has not fought in more than three years, shared a photo of his incredible physique following a recent water fast.

"After a three-day water fast I always feel like a new man. Have you guys ever tried something like that?" St-Pierre asked his more than three million followers on the social media platform, alongside a photo that showed him to be lean and ripped.

Naturally, many immediately began to speculate over whether St-Pierre's high level of physical conditioning meant that he was contemplating a return to the Octagon. This only gathered pace when 'GSP' later tweeted a picture of himself in training, together with the caption: "New year, new team, announcement tomorrow."

St-Pierre has not competed since he defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 217 back in November 2017. Following that bout, St-Pierre angered UFC boss Dana White when he opted to retire, instead of defending his newly-won title against Robert Whittaker as he had previously agreed.

As happens so often in the fight game, though, time has healed the bad feeling between the two sides. There can be no doubt that the UFC would love for St-Pierre to return to action, particularly if he were to agree to face former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib continues to insist that he is retired from the sport, with one of the many factors behind his decision being the loss of his father earlier this year. The undefeated Russian, however, has long been an admirer of St-Pierre. If there is anyone that could tempt Khabib back for a 30th professional fight, it seems that the former two-time UFC welterweight champion would be that man.

The Canadian soon dashed hopes of an imminent comeback, however, when he tweeted: "And no guys, not announcing a fight."

As of writing this article, we appear to be just hours away from finding out details of St-Pierre's next project. It is hard to imagine anything being bigger, though, than a return to competition.

St-Pierre against Khabib would be one of the most intriguing bouts in UFC history. Both men are still clearly in shape for a potential showdown, but the window for it to become a reality grows shorter with each passing month.

