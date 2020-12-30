Absolutely nobody will be sorry to see the back of 2020, but it hasn't been all bad in the world of football.

Granted, there was a significant hiatus between March and June and ever since, games have been forced behind closed doors.

But as this unspeakable year draws to a close, it's also a chance to look back on some phenomenal achievements.

Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title by 18 points, Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Champions League tree, and even in the absence of the European Championships, international reputations were forged and burgeoned.

Every year has its winners and losers. So without further ado, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at who's made the best of a bad year - and who's somehow managed to make it even worse.

The WINNERS

10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Carlo Ancelotti has transformed him into one of the Premier League's best strikers and he also scored on his England debut.

9. Ralph Hasenhuttl

The Austrian's stock was already high, but he's taken Southampton to new levels - specifically, he's entering 2021 with the Saints still in the thick of the race for the top four.

8. Jack Grealish

Grealish played a pivotal role in keeping Aston Villa up and has continued to light up the top flight. Five goals and six assists already this term have forced him into Gareth Southgate's team, too.

7. Erling Haaland

Crowned the 2020 Golden Boy, Haaland's move to Borussia Dortmund has paid dividends. The Norwegian has scored 23 Bundesliga goals so far.

6. Harry Kane

We've got to give an honourable mention to Puskas winner Heung-min Son, but Kane missed six months and still ended the year being talked about as arguably the Premier League's best player.

5. Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese's impact at Manchester United can't be overstated with 18 goals and 14 assists since he arrived in January. If only the Red Devils had landed him earlier.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Not only was he named Player of the Century at the Globe Sport Awards earlier this week, Ronaldo has been back to his best with 41 goals, swatting away any accusations that he's slowing down. He also won Serie A.

3. Jordan Henderson

Henderson became the first Liverpool captain in 30 years to win the league. Yet his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side was also emphasised when he was absent, providing another reminder of how crucial the Englishman is to the champions' midfield.

2. Marcus Rashford

Rashford's charity work earned him an MBE and he has worked tirelessly to end child food poverty. He also ended the year with a pivotal late winner against Wolves.

1. Robert Lewandowski

This year belonged to the Bayern Munich striker. Crowned FIFA's 'Best Men's Player', Lewandowski would surely have been rewarded for his role in the Bavarians' treble (45 goals in 40 games) with a Ballon d'Or had the ceremony not been cancelled.

The LOSERS

10. Andrea Pirlo

After a 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina left Juventus with just 24 points from their opening 13 matches, Pirlo has seen Juventus slump to sixth. It's the third worst start of a Bianconeri boss in the Agnelli era.

9. Donny van de Beek

The Dutchman's move to Manchester United should have been his big break, but it's not clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even wants him. He's made just two league starts.

8. Frank Lampard

Lampard ends 2020 among the favourites to become the next Premier League manager sacked. Roman Abramovich backed him with over £200m in the summer, but Chelsea have only won seven of 16 league games this season.

7. Mikel Arteta

And speaking of which, across the capital Mikel Arteta has endured an even more torrid year. Two recent wins have eased the pressure on the Spaniard, but his reputation has been ravaged by Arsenal slumping into the bottom half and even looking like they could be set for a relegation battle in 2021 - though he did win the FA Cup and Community Shield and his squad must shoulder a good deal of the blame.

6. Chris Wilder

As well as being repeatedly mugged off by Jurgen Klopp, Wilder is facing the prospect of leading Sheffield United to the worst ever points tally mustered by a Premier League team. It's astonishing to see how far last season's surprise package have fallen.

5. Thomas Tuchel

Being sacked on Christmas Eve is, by any measure, the sign of a bad year.

4. Dele Alli

Jose Mourinho has made it abundantly clear the playmaker's not part of his plans, handing him just one league start all season. Their relationship hit a new low in the win over Stoke, Mourinho publicly berating the 24-year-old for giving the ball away.

3. Ronald Koeman

The Boris Johnson of Barcelona. He's wanted this job his whole life and it's all falling apart. The Dutchman is under huge pressure with the Blaugrana sixth and completely lacking creativity.



2. Lionel Messi

Unfortunately, the chaos at Camp Nou isn't restricted to the managerial hot seat. Messi handed in a transfer request in the summer and has made no secret of just how unhappy he is as he whittles down the final months of his contract. The Argentine's form has suffered, too - he's scored a relatively low tally of 26 goals in 2020.

1. Mesut Ozil

Yet nobody can possibly match Ozil for a miserable year. Left out of the Arsenal squad altogether, the midfielder hasn't made an appearance since March and will be desperate to leave in 2021.

