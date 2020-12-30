Mesut Ozil will likely never play for Arsenal again.

The German playmaker was surprisingly excluded from the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Ozil could even leave the club during the January transfer window, as there's virtually no chance he'll be brought back from exile by manager Mikel Arteta.

It's impossible to deny that it's been a sad end for a player who arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2013 as one of the world's very best.

Ozil hasn't achieved all he would have liked in English football, but he still dazzled for prolonged periods with the Gunners - especially during the 2015/16 season.

The German's performances in that campaign will never be forgotten and had Arsenal's attack been more potent, Ozil would have broken Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in one season.

Sadly, Ozil had to make do with 19, but that doesn't mean his displays throughout 2015/16 aren't the stuff of legend.

If you're struggling to remember just how good the elegant German was under Arsene Wenger's rule, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Twitter user @LSComps has created an incredible video compilation of Ozil's best bits from the 2015/16 season and it really is a joy to watch.

Ozil's incredible 2015/16 season

He made the game look so, so easy.

Mazy dribbles, pinpoint passes and effective skill moves were all part of Ozil's expansive repertoire in 2015/16.

Opposing teams just couldn't contain the German and his partner-in-crime, Alexis Sanchez.

Had the rest of Arsenal's squad been at the level of those two players, the Gunners would surely have won the Premier League title ahead of Leicester City.

But they fell just short and to rub salt in the wounds, Ozil failed to make the 2015/16 PFA Team of the Year, with Dimitri Payet and Dele Alli selected over the German superstar.

If only he delivered 19 assists, eh? Oh wait...

