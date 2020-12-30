Wolves ended their 2020 with a defeat on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United, Marcus Rashford scoring a stoppage time winner for the Red Devils.

Wolves will no doubt feel slightly hard done by, as they defended doggedly throughout the game and had a number of decent scoring chances.

However, while they probably deserved a point at the least, their display under the lights at Old Trafford highlighted a major issue.

Espirito Santo's side lined up without a recognised striker, Adama Traore and Pedro Neto handed 'false nine' roles up top instead.

As such, Wolves often struggled to turn defence into attack, as there was no focal point for the two aforementioned players and substitute Daniel Podence to link up with.

Teenage sensation Fabio Silva also entered the fray, but the Portuguese is not quite ready to fill Raul Jimenez's boots.

The Mexican striker's absence through injury is certainly impacting the team as an attacking unit, as was expected.

However, Wolves have now been presented with an opportunity to remedy their issues up front in the form of Diego Costa.

As reported by The Sun, The Wanderers are weighing up whether to make a move for the Spaniard after he was released by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

It's a free transfer that would likely pay dividends for Wolves, as Costa's ability to hold the ball up and bring wide players into the fold would only enhance the in-game impact of Neto, Podence and Traore.

With Neto and Podence already firing on all cylinders this season, the sky would be the limit for the dynamic Portuguese pair if they had Costa to feed off.

If Wolves do agree a deal to bring Costa to Molineux Stadium in the coming weeks and he hits the ground running, Wolves may have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

News Now - Sport News