As tensions rise after Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have reportedly ‘verbally agreed’ a title clash in the upcoming year, boxing legend Carl Froch has had his say on the highly-anticipated fight.

Eddie Hearn claims the blockbuster bout will more than likely happen between May and June 2021 after negotiations between both teams finally gained substance.

The former super-middleweight world champion has expressed that Anthony Joshua can upset the bookies with a win against Fury, but only if he manages to knock the Gypsy King out.

He told Sky Sports: "I think the only way that Anthony Joshua can win this fight is by stoppage.

"He can't outbox Fury, who is too good at range. He throws punches from all angles and he's so awkward.

"Joshua is an Olympic gold medallist with strong fundamentals and he's got combination punches with real aggression If he produces the same finishing instinct that he's shown in past fights, then he can beat Fury.”

Tyson Fury currently sits at the top after outclassing American boxer Deontay Wilder in their WBC title rematch earlier this year. As a boxing technician, Fury eclipses both Wilder and Joshua, despite their raw knockout power.

However, Froch, who retired back in 2014 following his momentous back-to-back knockouts of rival George Groves, has claimed not to rule out a Joshua KO, stating: "AJ can get him out of there, I think he can, because you saw bursts of his aggression in the Kubrat Pulev fight.

"If AJ maintains that, there's a chance he could stop him, but the problem is, if he doesn't stop Fury then he's going to lose on points."

Joshua’s most recent bout saw him put on an impressive performance against the Bulgarian Pulev, which ended in a ninth-round KO and he’s now looking for more competition in the form of Fury.

Let’s hope 2021 brings the long-awaited battle of the two boxing greats to see who really can prove their dominance in the sport.

