West Brom news: Sam Allardyce criticises players for Leeds showing

Sam Allardyce had appeared to be working his magic when his West Bromwich Albion side picked up a battling point away at Liverpool but last night's thumping at the hands of Leeds United was concerning.

Torn apart with relative ease, the Baggies may have been unlucky in terms of the away side outperforming their xG (which was recorded at 1.34) but Allardyce was left lamenting the fact his side had also been outrun.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the demolition, the 66-year-old didn't pull any punches.

"I was shocked to see such a poor performance by the players," he said three hours and twenty-four minutes into Amazon's broadcast of the game.

"We just have to keep working as hard as we can to try and put that right.

"Consistency is everything now. Consistent in performances, consistent in the way we play.

"We can't seem to get consistency at the moment."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Allardyce certainly has his work cut out for him.

At least when he was drafted in at Sunderland during their bid to beat the drop back in 2015, he was able to call on a striker of Jermain Defoe's stature.

Though their defensive fragility was exposed last night, goals have been as big a problem for West Brom this season with no player scoring more than twice, so the situation is looking bleak in the run-up to the January window.

Given his track-record and the resolute performance at Anfield, it'd take a brave observer not to back the former England boss to pull the defence together in some way, shape or form but goals are much harder to come by.

News Now - Sport News