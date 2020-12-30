Leeds transfer news: Hasselbaink suggest club will try to raid Manchester City

Jack Harrison's wonder goal away at West Bromwich Albion last night was just another highlight in a successful season for the Manchester City loanee.

Leeds United's most creative player in terms of key passes made per game (2.3, via WhoScored) and behind only Luke Ayling for dribbles per game (1.3), the 24-year-old's strike last night followed up his stunner against Newcastle recently.

That now takes him to three goals and four assists in 15 Premier League appearances, proving he can do it in the top-flight.

1 of 20 Robbie Keane - Higher or lower than £5m? Higher Lower Evens Loan

The only shame for Leeds, of course, is that he's only on loan at the club.

However, when asked whether or not he thought it was likely the Yorkshire giants would try to sign the former New York City midfielder permanently, Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink suggested they would.

"I think they tried in the summer but they couldn't get an agreement," he said when speaking post-match three-hours-and-fourteen-minutes into Amazon Prime's broadcast.

"I think they're going to try again.

"He loves his football at Leeds."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Victor Orta frequently discussing Leeds' ambition, it does seem as if the club would try to sign such a key player on a permanent basis.

They proved in the transfer window just gone that they were prepared to pay big money to give Marcelo Bielsa the tools to succeed and, clearly, Harrison has been part of that for three seasons now.

While he's certainly looked impressive, his parent club are understood to be preparing an attacking rebuild of their own in terms of new signings. With that in mind, City could potentially bank a substantial fee for a player valued at £8.10m by Transfermarkt to aid in that process.

News Now - Sport News