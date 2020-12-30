Ex-WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz has had his say on the controversial exhibition match and insists that YouTuber Logan Paul is a bigger threat to Floyd Mayweather than world famous UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Paul will meet Mayweather on February 20 next year in a bout which is expected to go down in history.

Prior to the fight, Ortiz has been spending plentiful time with Paul, where we can only assume he is sharing his boxing expertise.

Mayweather ‘hung up his gloves’ after his win against Andre Berlo in 2015, but came out of retirement for a 2017 blockbuster match against McGregor.

Now, he has agreed to come out of retirement once again in what he believes can easily be the richest fight of all time, through the combination of social media influence and current boxing involvement.

Logan Paul certainly has reach and size advantage against Money, but the technical ability of the undisputed Mayweather is predicted to be the reason for another comfortable victory.

The majority of fans disagree with Ortiz’s claim that Paul won’t be a walkover when the pair enter the ring in 2021, considering Paul sports a 0-1 record, which doesn’t compare to Mayweather’s nothing short of phenomenal 50-0 record.

Ortiz has no doubts that Logan will cause more problems for Mayweather, 43, than McGregor did, with Ortiz telling MMA Fighting: “Conor couldn’t do nothing.

“I don’t mean to speak bad. Conor’s a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like Logan – Logan learned in a ring. So his stuff is all standup.”

Although Ortiz is a huge fan of McGregor, he has praised Logan Paul, claiming he’s very disciplined.

“Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it’s two different worlds.

“I couldn’t tell you what someone like Logan or myself could do in an Octagon, but stick to what you know. And Logan, he knows boxing right now.

“He’s very disciplined, and he’s working his butt off, and he listens.

“He has a heck of a coach [in Milton Lacroix] who’s very knowledgeable and very experienced. I believe it’s a dangerous combo.

“I’m telling you, it’s going to be an interesting fight. I’ve talked to him about Floyd a few times. ... I give him the simple things: ‘Floyd is Floyd, but you’re unstoppable. You’re on another level.’

I strongly believe Floyd will have trouble. Logan can box, and he has power, reach speed, and he can move now.

Even though the bookies will be against him, and a lot of boxing fans and experts think that Mayweather will outclass Paul with ease, Ortiz is adamant that Floyd will have trouble. Time will tell.

