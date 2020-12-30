Tottenham transfers: Alasdair Gold points out squad-building problem

Writing in The Athletic, Jack Pitt-Brooke recently raised the point that, while Tottenham's attacking options look plentiful, Jose Mourinho's side do tend to over-rely on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Despite boasting an attack Mourinho suggested was the best unit he'd ever had in his career, the only other player (the often subbed Tanguy Ndomeble) has scored more than once in the Premier League this season.

So, while Spurs were largely praised for the business they conducted in the transfer window, there does appear to be a problem.

1 of 15 Ill-fated academy product Jamie Slabber Lee Barnard Lee Hodges Ricardo Rocha

With the self-proclaimed 'Special One' understood to want to sign two players in the January transfer window, Alasdair Gold has raised another interesting point.

Tottenham have filled their quota on foreign players and cannot register another for either the Premier League or Europa League without someone already named in the 25-man set-up leaving.

Even if Gedson Fernandes were to leave, it wouldn't free up space because he wasn't named in the squad for European competition. Similarly, someone such as Dele Alli represents a homegrown talent, meaning it'd be impossible to directly replace him with a foreign addition.

In order to strengthen amid links to RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer, he'd have to sell a few of his foreign fringe players and, according to Gold, that could be quite difficult.

"Spurs have to move on players before they can bring anyone in," said the football.london journalist while speaking on his YouTube channel from the 32:25 mark onwards in the video.

"They need to raise finances, they need to create space in the squad.

"As I understand it, a lot of the players that Spurs would consider fringe players, there's no queue [in terms of transfer interest]."

"There's no queuing up, there's no queue to come and take these players away."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Spurs do appear to be at the limits of what they can do squad wise and it would take big-name sales for them to be able to find space.

Obviously, the likes of Alli and Harry Winks have been linked with departures which may afford some wiggle room but the latter has come back into the team over the last two games and Daniel Levy is thought to have blocked the former's move to PSG in the summer.

Things certainly look difficult in trying to strengthen further during this window and Mourinho does have internal options such as Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga in defence (neither have made more than five appearances this season though Tanganga has been injured) as well as the likes of Alli, Erik Lamela once he's fit again and Jack Clarke in attack.

For now, Spurs might have to deal with that they've got.

News Now - Sport News