2020 has been quite a year hasn't it?

Somehow, amidst all the lockdown and 'null and void' chaos, football managed to finish its season and start a brand new one only weeks later.

While the game we love was forced behind closed doors, we have still been treated to some simply sublime football over the course of the last 12 months.

Liverpool romped to their first league title in 30 years, Bayern Munich won a spectacular treble and Robert Lewandowski enjoyed the year of his life.

In amongst all of that, there were also some great goals. So, thanks to a little help from YouTube channel TKHD, here are the top 20 of the year.

Ronaldo left the keeper with no hope after hitting one of the sweetest strikes you could ever hope to see.

19. Heung Min Son v Arsenal

Son was given acres of space by the Arsenal defence but still had a lot of work to do. His tremendous curling effort from miles out left Bernd Leno grasping at air.

18. Corentin Tolisso v Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak is not often beaten from outside the box so you know Tolisso's missile into the top corner had to be right out of the top drawer.

17. Gonzalo Higuain v Udinese

A simply outrageous team goal dripping with precise one-touch football. Higuain finished it off, but Paulo Dybala deserves a lot of credit.

16. Curtis Jones v Everton

The young Scouser announced his arrival to the Liverpool first team with a gorgeous curling strike against the old enemy in the FA Cup.

15. Antoine Griezmann v Osasuna

The French superstar has not had an easy time of it in Catalonia but his rasping volley against Osasuna was certainly a high point.

14. Sophie Ingle v Arsenal

Ingle's crisp left-foot volley left the keeper with absolutely no chance as the ball arrowed into the net.

13. Harry Arter v Aston Villa

Arter's long range strike tore into the net after dipping and swerving viciously. An absolute nightmare for a keeper.

12. Lionel Messi v Granada

Another superb team goal, Barca harked back to the Pep Guardiola era as a sequence of neat little passes ripped a hole in the opposition defence before Messi slid home.

11. Leon Bailey v Hoffenheim

You might have been forgiven for thinking that Bailey was making the wrong decision when he fired a shot in from out wide. However, the ball curled menacingly into the top corner.

10. Zlatko Junuzovic v SK Rapid Wien

Theres nothing quite like a first time volley is there? Junozovic hit an absolute thunderbolt direct from a corner kick that will live long in the memory.

9. Antoine Griezmann v Villareal

The Frenchman makes yet another appearance on the list thanks to a sublime assist from Messi that was followed up with a sumptuous chip to the leave the goalkeeper utterly stranded.

8. Giovanni Reyna v Werder Bremen

It's all about Reyna's quick feet here as he opened up some room to curl a superb effort around the keeper and into the net.

7. Valentino Lazaro v Bayer Leverkusen

There just had to be a scorpion kick, didn't there?

6. Sebastien Haller v Crystal Palace

Haller hasn't been the most prolific striker at West Ham but his stunning overhead kick v Palace will go down as one of the best goals ever scored at the London Stadium.

5. Manuel Lanzini v Tottenham

Lanzini's unreal strike completed a remarkable comeback for the Hammers. Hugo Lloris didn't stand a chance.

4. Ruben Neves v Espanyol

The old chest and volley never fails to disappoint. Neves' European howitzer was one of the higher points in a season that saw Wolves make it all the way to the final eight of the Europa League.

3. Irvin Cardona v Dihon

Cardona pulled off a next-level scissor kick to smash a volley home from close range. How he managed to coordinate his feet to pull this off is beyond us.

2. Andre Pierre Gignac v Pumas

Gignac's remarkable 'no look' overhead kick from range just misses out on top spot.

1. Adrien Rabiot v AC Milan

Rabiot picked the ball up in his own half before embarking on an unstoppable winding run. After leaving a couple of defenders floundering with some silky touches and a nutmeg to boot, Rabiot slammed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Simply brilliant.

