Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have truly set the standard for the next generation of Manchester United starlets.

The attacking duo have established themselves in the Red Devils first team, the former making his debut just last year and between them, they already have over 100 goals.

Having spent more than three years working within the Academy set-up, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more than willing to give youngsters opportunities.

Step forward Charlie McNeill, the 17-year-old who has been making a phenomenal impact with the U18s.

Despite his age, he cost United £750,000 to sign from Manchester City - though that fee could rise to over £1.3 million depending on his progress, claim the M.E.N. It's still early days, but it's already looking like their rivals could be left regretting the decision to let him go.

Per The Sun, McNeill has scored more than 600 goals at youth level, including six goals in eight games this season.

While he may not exactly be United born and bred, he has played for the club before. In fact, he started out in the youth team alongside Mason Greenwood, before heading to City, and then back again.

Who is Charlie McNeill?

According to the same report, his return wasn't all that straightforward. United had to fight off interest from a host of top sides, including Juventus and RB Leipzig, but he opted to stay in England.

After all, he had already proven himself a massive hit. In one spell with City's U15s, he scored 110 goals and recorded 38 assists in just 72 games. Serious, serious numbers.

If the name is starting to ring a bell, it may be because of a recent goal he scored against Leeds, which he finished up with a cheeky celebration.

That's only going to endear him to United fans even more. As he's already begun making headlines, his commercial power has started growing too and Adidas have already snapped him up on a deal which could rise to £1million.

You can see some of his highlights from the calendar year below:

A real eye for goal and it's easy to see why he's already drawing comparisons with Rashford and Greenwood. No pressure, kid.

While it's far too early to say for sure whether he'll make the grade, all the indications suggest that McNeill is destined for the very top.

