Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Former England boss still keen on job

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan recently described the current set-up at his beloved Sheffield Wednesday as a 'shambles'.

Indeed, it's hard to argue with him given Tony Pulis has been sacked after just 45 days in charge of the Owls amid an awful season which has seen further problems emerge off the field.

With the club now looking for their third manager of the season already, The Athletic have provided an update as to who might be in the running.

While the Dally Mail claimed yesterday that the likes of Gus Poyet and Jose Morais were in the running for the vacant role, this report pours cold water on the idea of either of those two moving to Hillsborough.

They do, however, suggest ex-England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson retains an interest in the job. While the Swede has been out of work since leaving the Philippines' national team in 2019, he was linked with Wednesday before Pulis took charge and is believed to be keen.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to imagine the 72-year-old as being the man to turn things around for Wednesday.

Pulis described the group of players he inherited as 'probably' the most disjointed he'd ever managed and the situation looks like it's going to require a firefighter.

Though suggesting someone who 'knows the league' can sometimes seem like lazy analysis, Eriksson hasn't worked in England since leaving Leicester in 2011 and thrusting him into a bleak situation right away may not be the wisest idea.

There are also the financial problems that have seen players talk to the PFA about not being paid to consider and as big a name as Eriksson is surely unlikely to come cheaply.

After all, the last few clubs he's managed have been out in the lucrative Far East and he was thought to be banking £15m while working in China back in 2014.

