West Ham news: Promising reports in regards to key figure emerge

The dark days of needing Manuel Pellegrini flop Roberto between the posts seem a long time ago for West Ham United at the moment.

Indeed, the Spaniard was often derided during his brief spell in East London and the return to fitness of Lukasz Fabianksi has been a major boost for David Moyes' side.

Surely the only concern in regards to the veteran Polish stopper is that his contract is soon up though The Athletic have delivered a fairly promising update on that front.

Though the former Arsenal man will soon be able to talk to foreign clubs with his deal set to run out at the end of the campaign, the report claims he has a good relationship with David Moyes and the club's owners.

He has previously suggested talks are ongoing and that he'd like to stay with the Hammers in what could be a major boost for the club.

"Talks are ongoing," he told Weszlo FM (via The Athletic).

"I’d like to stay at West Ham and extend the contract because I feel good here. I have to look at my son because he started school and I wouldn’t want to put him in a situation where he would have to change school every year."

Having seen how difficult it is to replace him before during the Roberto experiment, the idea of keeping him long-term has to be a pleasing one.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Moyes does appear to be building something at West Ham.

Earlier this month, the same publication reported that Tomáš Souček was happy working with the Scot despite links to Bayern Munich, so the former Manchester United boss is seemingly keeping his key players happy.

Fabianksi remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, ranking in the top ten for clean sheet percentages, save percentages and saves made according to FBRef.

The post-shot expected goals metric (measuring the quality of the opposition's shot) sees him rank sixth-best in the division, with his record of +2.99 suggesting he's prevented three would-be goals this term.

Clearly a reliable stopper, the fact he's happy is good news all around.

