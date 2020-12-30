It's been just over two years since Conor McGregor’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov and The Notorious has undergone quite the body transformation ahead of his return to the Octagon in less than a month.

McGregor’s loss to Khabib surely left a bitter taste in the Irishman’s mouth for quite some time, but if there’s one thing we know about McGregor, it’s that he would only come back stronger and more determined.

After recording victory against Donald Cerrone in January 2020, his first fight since losing to Khabib, it was also safe to assume that McGregor was not done there, and that there were more marquee matchups to come.

With McGregor set to fight Dustin Poirier for the second time in his career on January 23, 2021, a recent photo has revealed that The Notorious has very much been in the gym gearing up for this fight.

In comparison to how he looked in October 2018, leading up to the bout with Khabib, the more recent photo looks like a completely different person.

Twitter user @McGregorRousey posted two photos side-by-side of each other. The one on the left is of McGregor before his fight with Khabib. While he does look in shape, it is levels behind the photo on the right, which is how McGregor looks in present day.

The transformation is quite incredible. With the Irishman now more muscular and motivated than ever before, fans can be nothing but excited to see this ‘new animal’ in action.

There have been continuous rumours over a McGregor-Khabib rematch, so is the Irishman’s recent transformation a message to The Eagle that he is ready for another shot at the 29-0 fighter?

As those rumours continue to circulate the internet, fans are growing more and more thrilled to see McGregor back in action, with 2021 set to be a big year for The Notorious.

News Now - Sport News