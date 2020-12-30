Bruno Fernandes ended his debut year at Manchester United on a high against Wolves.

After a slightly lacklustre performance, by his own standards, the Portuguese still managed to produce a sumptuous long-range pass in stoppage time to setup Marcus Rashford's winning goal.

Whenever Fernandes is on the pitch, United fans will feel as if their team has a chance of winning any football match, he really is that good.

His arrival from Sporting Lisbon back in January has been the catalyst for change at the club and without him, the Red Devils would almost certainly not have finished in the top four last season.

This campaign, Fernandes is spearheading United's unexpected Premier League title challenge, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now only two points behind Liverpool.

It's been quite a turnaround at United in just under 12 months and Fernandes has been at the very heart of it.

To be honest, it's hard to think of a better debut year by a player in the history of the Premier League.

Fernandes' infectious work ethic and win-at-all-costs attitude have galvanised the entire United team and the Portuguese's stats from his debut year are also ridiculously good.

Let's run you through the key numbers...

Fernandes' debut year at Man United

From an attacking perspective, the midfielder has numbers befitting of a world-class striker/winger.

Since his debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolves on February 1st, Fernandes has scored 18 Premier League goals, the second-most of any player in the division.

Only Mohamed Salah (20 goals) has scored more in that timeframe and while United's talisman has to settle for a silver medal when it comes to goals, he takes the gold in terms of assists.

Fernandes has contributed 14 assists during his short time in English football, two more than Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne in second place.

Yeah, he's pretty darn good. Overall, the Portuguese has been involved in 32 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances.

That means he's now the only United player to average more than one goal involvement per game in the club's history, as reported by Opta.

Of course, those below him have played far more games for United, but that doesn't make Fernandes' muscular 1.10 ratio any less impressive.

His output is up there with the best in the business and what makes the Portuguese so great is that he offers far, far more than just goal contributions.

The 26-year-old often dictates the tempo of games for United and is the man that glues the team together.

But don't take our word for it, just look at the stats, as according to @StatmanDave on Twitter, Fernandes has made the most final third passes of any player since his Premier League debut.

Not bad, Bruno, not bad at all.

United's recruitment in recent years has been far from the best, but the signing of Fernandes for around £50m has left the rest of Europe's elite green with envy.

