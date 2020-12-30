2020 has seen the emergence of some of the most exciting talent we have seen in a long while.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies set the footballing world alight while Bruno Fernandes showed himself to be one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Furthermore, Phil Foden further underscored his status as one of the most exciting prospects in the game while Mason Greenwood showed more and more glimpses of his prodigious potential.

So, as 2020 draws to a close and ahead of a sparkling new transfer window, we thought it would be a good idea to look at the players who have seen the biggest leap in valuations over the course of the year.

Per a report in The Sun, here are the 10 biggest movers of the year, including their clubs and the amount in which their value has grown.

10. Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla - £22.5m

9. Edmond Tapsoba, Bayer leverkusen - £23m

8. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal - £24.3

7. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund - £27m

6. Mason Greenwood, Manchester United - £27m



5. Phil Foden, Manchester City - £27m

Foden has seen more action for the City first team than ever before so it is no surprise that he finds himself in the top five of this list.

With more starts, goals, and assists under his belt, the value of 20-year-old is only going to grow in leaps and bounds over the coming years.

4. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United - £27m

Fernandes has been nothing short of a revelation since his arrival at Manchester United.

With 18 goals and 14 assists in just 29 Premier League games, Fernandes has quickly become United's most important player.

His initial price of £47 million looks an absolute steal now.

3. Ansu Fati, Barcelona - £36m

The 18-year-old phenom has seen his value shoot up and double over the course of 2020.

Heralded as the heir to the Lionel Messi throne, Fati's value could be absolutely astronomical in a few years time.

2. Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - £49.5m

Standing out in the current Bayern Munich squad is no small feat.

However, in a year that saw the Bavarian giants secure yet another treble, Davies did just that.

His incredible performances at full-back have seen his value sky rocket, making him one of the most valuable youngsters on the planet.

1. Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund - £49.5m

There was only ever going to be one winner in this race.

Haaland's 2020 has been the stuff of dreams and it is no surprise to see that his value has shot up so dramatically.

It is going to take a monumental offer to prize him away from the Westfalenstadion.

