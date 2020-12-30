Liverpool looked to reassert their dominance in the Premier League with a trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

With Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Fulham falling by the wayside, all eyes were on the champions as they travelled to the ground that saw them wrap up their title-winning campaign in 2019/20.

However, goals weren't so easy to come by this time around at St. James' Park, perhaps giving Kopites early jitters that they could drop points as they did against West Brom and Fulham.

Darlow's brilliant save

But it wasn't for a lack of chances with Mohamed Salah knocking on the door with the most vigour, forcing a fantastic save from the ever-brilliant Karl Darlow as Newcastle hung on.

The faintest of touches off his right glove was enough to deny the lethal Egyptian, who is impossible to stop at times when you consider he leads the Premier League's goal-scoring charts.

Alexander-Arnold's stunning pass

However, Darlow wasn't the only player showing flashes of magic during the early stages in the north-east as Trent Alexander-Arnold reminded everybody of his passing brilliance.

That's because the Liverpool academy graduate fired an astonishing diagonal ball that cut the Newcastle defence into pieces with the accuracy of keyhole surgery - check it out down below:

Alexander-Arnold's passing brilliance

Alexander-Arnold isn't compared to Steven Gerrard for no reason - the guy could play in midfield without breaking a sweat when he's making passes like that.

And to be honest, given the criticism that has rained in for Alexander-Arnold in relation to the defensive side of his game this season, you have to wonder whether that's the future for him.

Sure, fancy diagonal passes aren't a one-way ticket to becoming a Premier League general - see Paul Pogba - but it's clear that Alexander-Arnold's finest attributes come further up the pitch.

Newcastle are only too aware of that fact, but, to their credit, are holding off the champions at the timing of writing in what would be a massive point for Steve Bruce's inconsistent Toon side.

News Now - Sport News