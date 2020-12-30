Clutch of clubs eyeing Spurs' rarely-seen youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are looking ahead to the January transfer window.

The north London club have been in relatively poor form in recent weeks and have not won any of their last four games.

Jose Mourinho’s men have drawn with both Crystal Palace and Wolves, and lost to Liverpool and Leicester City.

They could have had a chance to bounce back on Wednesday but their game with Fulham was postponed after a number of positive COVID tests at Craven Cottage.

Spurs will next be in action this weekend against Leeds United and it seems they are already making plans for potential ins and outs at the club.

Football Insider reports that Jack Clarke is set to be allowed to leave on loan, having not moved on in the summer.

Clarke has played just twice this season for Spurs, both in the Europa League group stages, but is now set to be allowed to move on.

Football Insider reports that there are a clutch of Championship clubs interested, with Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Coventry City all lining up to take him on loan.

Clarke was signed by Spurs at the beginning of the 2019/20 season but was loaned back to Leeds United, from whom he was signed, but he was limited to just one appearance in the Championship before being recalled and then sent to QPR, where he played six times.

Stoke, Wednesday, and Coventry are all said to believe Clarke can make an impact in the second half of the season, and are hoping to sign him on a short-term deal.

The 20-year-old has yet to truly make his breakthrough at Spurs and a move away from the club could help him grow and learn away from north London.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Clarke isn’t getting minutes at Spurs.

He has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League and has not even been on the bench under Mourinho in the league this season.

Keeping him, then, doesn’t make any sense.

If he could move to the Championship with a guarantee of playing regularly, it could well help him develop properly as a footballer.

Even during his time at Leeds, he only made 28 senior appearances – this is a player who has had his growth stunted by a lack of football.

All he needs to be doing is kicking a ball regularly on a professional football pitch.

