Leeds lining up move for 27 y/o who could reignite career under Bielsa

Leeds United enjoyed a massive win earlier this week.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side took on a West Bromwich Albion team that were boosted by the appointment of Sam Allardyce and the recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Leeds, though, demolished the Baggies, winning 5-0, with five different goalscorers.

Romaine Sawyers scored an own goal in the first 10 minutes, and then Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, and Raphinha then added salt into the wound.

Leeds are now 11th in the Premier League table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, and are clearly looking towards the transfer window, with January set to roll around.

Sport Witness carries a report from Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the Whites are interested in PSG star Julian Draxler.

The Germany international has a contract that expires in the summer, so he could potentially sign a pre-contract with a European club in the January transfer window.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Leeds were reported to be interested in signing Draxler in the summer, per the report, but no deal was done.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and has been limited to just five starts in Ligue 1.

He has still managed to score twice, against FC Metz and SCO Angers, and the report states that Leeds could make an attempt to sign him in January and beat their rivals to his signature.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Draxler is an intriguing option.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t been at his best for some time.

He last played over 30 games in the 2018/19 season but made just 11 appearances last term, failing to score a goal and providing five assists.

The German has struggled with injuries, and has missed over 35 games since the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

It would be a demanding move for him, as he would be expected to settle into Marcelo Bielsa’s rigorous style of play, but it could be just what he needs to reignite his career.

News Now - Sport News