Leeds eyeing ideal Phillips back-up ahead of January window

Leeds United are already looking to the January transfer window.

The Whites thumped West Bromwich Albion 5-0 earlier this week, moving 12 points clear of the relegation zone as a result.

The result was an exceptional one, with four separate goalscorers and an own goal handing them all three points.

Leeds are now looking towards the January transfer window and it seems as though potential signings have already been identified.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Nazione, claiming that Erick Pulgar of Fiorentina is a target.

The Italian club have five matches in 14 days and the piece states that run of fixtures will be the chance for the 26-year-old to either prove his worth or increase his value.

If he can’t prove his worth, it’s stated that Fiorentina could allow him to leave, with Leeds at the head of the queue.

Pulgar has made just four starts in Serie A this season and is valued at £11.2m by Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old has made a total of 53 appearances for the club since his move from Bologna.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This feels like a deal Leeds can do.

Pulgar is primarily a defensive midfielder and he would offer some much-needed back-up to Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips was absent earlier this season against Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace and Leeds took just three points from those games, beating Villa, and losing 4-1 to both the Foxes and the Eagles.

Having Pulgar as a potential back-up who can step in when needed would just be good squad building.

Leeds should make this deal a priority.

