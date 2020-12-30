Wolves eyeing superb coup for £36m-rated top-six star

Georginio Wijnaldum’s future remains up in the air.

The Liverpool midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, with many reports suggesting he could move to Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman has long been linked with a move for the Netherlands international, with whom he worked when he was the national team manager.

However, Barca are short of cash and were unable to finance a move for the Dutchman in the summer transfer window.

That has opened a window of opportunity for other potential suitors.

Sport Witness carries a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, who throw another Premier League club into the potential equation: Wolves.

It is the first time such a possibility has been mentioned, and appears to point towards Nuno Espirito Santo wanting to strengthen his midfield.

Wolves are said to be ready to try to convince Wijnaldum to move in the summer – he cannot sign a pre-contract with the club because those rules only apply to foreign sides – but there is a feeling that Liverpool will do everything they can to keep him.

With the wolves, if you’ll pardon the pun, quite literally at the door, the Reds seem to be running out of time to get him to put pen to paper.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, wouldn’t this be an excellent signing for Wolves?

Joao Moutinho, after all, will turn 35 next year and Wijnaldum would potentially be a truly exceptional replacement for the Portuguese.

It should be stressed here that the deal is remarkably unlikely, given the importance of the Dutchman to the Anfield club.

After all, he has made 15 appearances in the league this season, prior to the clash with Newcastle United, and the Reds are clearly bending over backwards to convince him to stay.

Still, if Wolves can put together an attractive offer and potentially beat Barcelona to the punch, this would be a quite magnificent coup.

Wijnaldum is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, after all; signing him on a free transfer would be a steal.

