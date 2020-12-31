Manchester United channelled the 'Fergie time' of old against Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

Truth be told, the Red Devils looked poor during their second game after Christmas Day, barely threatening Rui Patricio's goal other than a chance from Bruno Fernandes in the first-half.

Edinson Cavani looked to have found the net after the break, only for the offside flag to deny him, leaving United to wade into stoppage time on the brink of what would be a disappointing draw.

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

But this is United we're talking about and even in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson has hung up his hairdryer, they know what they're talking about when it comes to last-gasp winners.

You only have to look at this season's dramatic wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton to get the point, but this one was arguably the most exciting of all in the 93rd minute.

Marcus Rashford picked up the ball from Fernandes and after some maneuvering in the penalty area, got away a shot that deflected past Patricio at his near post to secure the three points.

Rashford scores the winner

You could almost picture the wild celebrations that would have erupted in the Stretford End had fans been in attendance with the goal reaffirming United's status as outside title contenders.

Besides, with Liverpool having drawn a blank the following night with a goalless trip to Newcastle United, the Red Devils can go level at the Premier League summit if they win their game in hand.

However, let's rewind for a second, because something creepy about Rashford's winner has been pointed out by Twitter user @ryanxgroves that has gone viral with more than 2,000 retweets.

Identical goals

It shows a video of Park Ji-Sung scoring a winner against Wolves at the same end of Old Trafford in the exact same minute 10 years previously - and well, the goals are near enough identical.

Just like Rashford, Park drifts in from the right-hand side and fires a left-footed strike in at the near post with the Wolves defences of 2010 and 2020 aligned eerily similarly in the penalty area.

You can check out the goals down below to see that something spooky is going on:

I mean, how do we even begin to explain this!?

Eerie similarities

We've all seen videos before showing players like Cristiano Ronaldo scoring similar goals at different points in their career, but there are just too many identical factors to point out here.

Same stadium. Same end. Same opponents. Same minute. Same foot. Same corner. Bonkers.

It just goes to show that as much as anything is possible in football, there are ultimately somethings that work better than others and for whatever reason, Wolves clearly have an Achilles' late on at Old Trafford.

If only they'd have known to fire a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper at his near post earlier in the game... actually, I guess it would have to be the 93rd minute, wouldn't it? Ah, 2020, you madman.

