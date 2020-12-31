Everton in picture to sign Serie A star who has travelled to England

Sami Khedira seems set for a move.

The Juventus midfielder has been in Italy since 2015 and has made a total of 145 appearances for the Serie A giants.

In that time, he has won Serie A five times, the Italian Cup three times, and the Italian Super Cup once.

He has had a glittering career, having also won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, and the World Cup with Germany.

His contract expires at the end of the season, though, meaning he is able to negotiate with foreign clubs on a pre-contract basis in the January transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Sport Witness now carries a report from Bild claiming that Khedira is in England to negotiate such a transfer.

Khedira would rather move to the Premier League than return to the Bundesliga and Juventus have given him their blessing to negotiate an exit.

Everton are touted as potential suitors but they are one of a number of clubs said to hold an interest in the star.

Indeed, the Toffees are not said to be particularly advanced in their efforts to snap up the 33-year-old, meaning they may have some work to do to bring him to Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Why?

Khedira just doesn’t feel like the kind of signing Everton need to make.

They have an abundance of talent in central midfield and, while Khedira is a good player, it feels like he would end up becoming superfluous.

Indeed, to look at their squad is to see Allan, Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, and Muhamed Besic. James Rodriguez is an option too.

That’s nine players.

Adding a tenth is a nonsense; Khedira shouldn’t be anywhere near Merseyside unless Everton plan on shipping a couple of midfielders out.

