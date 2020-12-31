West Ham must change offer to land brilliant ex-PL man in January

Christian Eriksen needs a way out of Inter Milan.

The Denmark international’s struggles at the club have been well documented and it seems that the January transfer window could finally offer him an escape route.

Indeed, under Antonio Conte, he has made just four starts in Serie A and has failed to last the 90 minutes in any of them.

It seems that he will be heading out of the club in the coming weeks, then, and Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, reports that West Ham United are potential suitors.

This would naturally be a surprise, purely because of the Dane’s history with Tottenham Hotspur.

Still, it seems a gap needs to be bridged if Eriksen is to end up in east London.

The Irons are said to have only made loan proposals for the playmaker thus far, with their enquiries firmly rebuffed.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

If Eriksen is to end up at the London Stadium, then, it seems the Irons will need to part with some proper cash and make a formal transfer bid.

It remains to be seen if they are willing to do that in the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Eriksen is an ambitious target for the Irons but what a signing he’d be.

The club need an injection of creativity at No.10, with both Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini seeming to struggle this season.

The pair have provided just three assists between them in 23 games and a move for the Dane would mean they had plenty more avenues to create chances.

Even during his worse full season at Spurs in terms of chance production, he registered two assists, in 2014/15. He also scored 10 goals.

If they can make a deal work, West Ham would be pulling off a remarkable coup.

News Now - Sport News