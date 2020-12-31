Cristiano Ronaldo has been at his brilliant best for Juventus throughout the year of 2020.

Despite now being 35 years of age, the Portuguese has scored goals for fun in Serie A, helping the Bianconeri win yet another Scudetto in 2019/20.

This season, Ronaldo has continued finding the back of the net with ease in the Italian top-flight, striking 12 times in just 10 appearances.

His stats are simply remarkable and it's no wonder many believe the Portuguese Adonis is the greatest goalscorer the sport has ever seen.

Amazingly, Ronaldo has outscored every other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2020, a ridiculous achievement for a player who's showing zero signs of slowing down physically.

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the continent's elite forwards all failed to keep pace with the Juventus superstar in terms of league goals scored.

Let's take a look at the 35 most prolific forwards from the top five divisions across Europe in 2020...

Stats from Transfermarkt.

35. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 13 goals

34. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 13 goals

33. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 13 goals

32. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 14 goals

31. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 14 goals

30. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 14 goals

29. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 15 goals

28. Joao Pedro (Cagliari) - 15 goals

27. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) - 15 goals

26. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 15 goals

25. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) - 15 goals

24. Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) - 15 goals

23. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 15 goals

22. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 16 goals

21. Danny Ings (Southampton) - 16 goals

20. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 16 goals

19. Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 16 goals

18. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 17 goals

17. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 17 goals

16. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) - 17 goals

15. Andrea Belotti (Torino) - 18 goals

14. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 18 goals

13. Bruno Fernandes (Manchetes United) - 18 goals

12. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 18 goals

11. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 18 goals

10. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 19 goals

9. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) - 19 goals

8. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 19 goals

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 20 goals

6. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 22 goals

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 23 goals

4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 23 goals

3. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 28 goals

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 32 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 33 goals

Ronaldo beats Lewandowski by a solitary goal, while his tally of 33 strikes is a whopping 14 more than his eternal rival, Messi.

Salah leads the way for Premier League players, with Fernandes claiming the English top-flight's silver medal, which is quite remarkable given he's a midfielder by trade.

Ronaldo and Fernandes really are going to be a lethal duo for Portugal at Euro 2020...

