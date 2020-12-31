Man Utd lining up astute swoop for Championship star valued at £20m

Max Aarons remains at Norwich City.

The right-back emerged as a genuine star throughout the 2019/20 season even with the Canaries’ relegation to the Championship.

Still just 20, Aarons has made 22 appearances for the club in the second-tier, with Norwich losing only four games.

They are currently top, three points clear of Brentford in second-place, and are eyeing an immediate return to the top-flight.

Aarons, as a result, has clearly been noticed by the biggest clubs in the land.

Linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona in the summer, per The Sun, it is now Manchester United who seem to have an interest in snaffling him away from the Carrow Road club.

The newspaper reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in the England Under-21 international, who is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Aarons, per the report, is now valued at £20m due to ongoing uncertainty over the future of the lower-leagues.

Norwich have no need to take any offer, though, as they sold Ben Godfrey to Everton and Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United in the summer, banking around £40m for their services.

Still, Aarons would love the move to United, who were previously interested in 2019, though they eventually signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace instead.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Interesting. Aarons is a more offensive defender than Wan-Bissaka.

The youngster, per WhoScored, averages 0.6 shots per game, 1.3 key passes, 1.3 dribbles, along with 0.7 crosses.

Wan-Bissaka, by comparison, averages 0.2 shots, 0.4 key passes, 0.7 dribbles, and just 0.1 crosses per game.

The latter, of course, is excellent defensively – he averages 3.1 tackles to Aarons’ 0.8 – but having both is an intriguing option.

Aarons could well come in against bottom half Premier League teams, while Wan-Bissaka could play against the top six. United should get this done.

