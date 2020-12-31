This week’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite show included an incredible and emotional video package for Mr Brodie Lee, paying tribute to his amazing wrestling career.

AEW owner Tony Khan played the video at the end of the broadcast and subsequently tweeted after the show saying: “Thank you everyone who joined us tonight on #AEWDynamite to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr Brodie Lee. It was a great honour to host his family Amanda, Brodie & Nolan. I brought the rights to OI’ 55 by Tom Waits in perpetuity so that tribute will last forever.”

The AEW broadcast had opened with legendary commentator Jim Ross using Brodie Lee’s Twitter gimmick: “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

A 10-bell salute then followed with Jon Huber’s wife and children standing front and centre to honour the leader of the faction known as The Dark Order.

Numerous tributes were paid throughout the episode to Lee. In a video, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley talked about his friendship with Lee and added: “The incredible outpouring from the fans that respected Brodie Lee, the people in the business that he touched with his smile and sarcastic wit.”

While Lee’s former tag team partner Erick Rowan also made a surprise appearance and held up a sign in the ring which read: “Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road.”

The video at the end of the show started by Lee saying: “My name is Brodie Lee and I am the exalted one.”

It then subsequently revealed clips from wrestling in his early days, pictures with his wife and children, before displaying some of his highlights from his time in AEW, which started in March of this year following a successful eight-year spell with WWE.

The show closed in emotional fashion with the TNT Championship being presented to Brodie Jr. That was the title which his father had won against Cody Rhodes earlier this year.

That particular version of the belt will be retired and Brodie Jr. will be the last person to hold it on television.

