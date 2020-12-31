One of Brodie Lee’s main rivals in All Elite Wrestling provided a significantly moving tribute to close the broadcast this week.

Cody Rhodes, the executive vice-president of AEW and also in-ring performer, stood in the ring at the end of the Brodie Lee tribute show as the crowd chanted his name.

Rhodes highlighted how over the past week we have heard a number of stories that demonstrate the large number of people who were positively affected by Lee.

Rhodes said: “There has never been a wrestler in every company, in every locker room, with every member of management who had that one-to-one connection and that is why everyone is affected so deeply."

Rhodes at this point emotionally choked up before continuing: “Brodie is a beautiful man who leaves behind a beautiful legacy.”

At this point, Rhodes went on to introduce the crowd to Brodie’s son Brodie Jr and his wife Amanda.

They subsequently carried out Brodie’s wrestling boots and placed them in the ring with Rhodes covering them up with the iconic bandana.

Indeed, Brodie Lee versus Cody Rhodes was one of AEW’s most iconic feuds in their short history to date, with the first encounter between the pair resulting in Lee winning the TNT title.

Rhodes subsequently returned weeks later having recovered from the brutal beating he suffered from Lee in that match to have one of the most violent encounters in AEW history, a dog-collar match.

This brutal and memorable match lasted 20 minutes and resulted in Rhodes becoming a two-time TNT Champion. This sadly, however, was to be Lee’s last-ever wrestling match.

Following the emotional tributes made by Rhodes, AEW president Tony Khan made his way out to the ring to further honour the family.

Khan said: “Brodie Lee Jr. -1, you, your family, your father, the greatest TNT Champion we have ever had, with all due respect, we present to you the TNT Champion for life.”

