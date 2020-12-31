UFC president Dana White still believes that he can arrange an iconic rematch between two of UFC’s biggest fighters in recent times Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Speaking on SHOUT! The Buffalo football podcast on NYup, White said: “I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the biggest fight that can be made, and it’s the fight that makes sense.”

Khabib retired this year following his lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October.

After his submission second-round victory over the American, ‘The Eagle’ said that he had honoured the memory of his father and coach Abdulmanap, who died in July following complications arising from COVID-19.

McGregor, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. ‘The Nortious’ is due to face American Dustin Poirier, who the Irishman beat in the first round via TKO back in 2014.

McGregor’s coach Phil Sutcliffe has already claimed that the Irishman will have ‘too much quality’ for the American ahead of their January 2021 encounter.

If McGregor was to win his match with Poirier, according to White, they will try and book the rematch with Khabib.

McGregor himself has not fought since his impressive KO victory in 40 seconds at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone back in January 2020.

The first fight, meanwhile, between these two fierce rivals saw the Russian win via fourth-round submission in Las Vegas and resulted in Khabib jumping out of the cage to attack the Irishman’s corner following his victory.

If the rematch between these two superstars of UFC were to be made, one thing is clear, this fight would clearly be one of the biggest and highly anticipated fights of 2021.

