Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has endured his fair share of criticism in recent years.

While Lloris is widely regarded as one the best goalkeepers in the division, and perhaps even in Europe, lapses in concentration have slowly crept into his game and altered opinions.

In a division containing the likes of Alisson, Ederson and David de Gea, Lloris has struggled to build a sustained case to be considered the best the Premier League has to offer between the sticks.

However, Lloris has been outstanding in 2020 and, as the year draws to a close, a recent study of Premier League goalkeeping performance suggests he has been the division's best in one aspect of glovesmanship this year: shot-stopping.

Indeed, The Athletic have produced a ranking based on the quality of shots each goalkeeper has faced compared to how many they have conceded this year.

The results make for rather interesting reading.

While hugely avoidable and often kamikaze-like mistakes have damaged Lloris' stock in recent years, his shot-stopping ability has rarely been into question.

And according to The Athletic's end of season review, the France international, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, is the division's best in class in regard to the core fundamental skill of preventing the opposition from striking the ball into the goal.

Having prevented 8.8 goals in his 2520 minutes of Premier League football, Lloris pipped Burnley's Nick Pope (7.6) and Manchester United's Dean Henderson (5.4) to top spot, though it's worth mentioning that the latter clinches third place predominantly by virtue of his performances at Sheffield United.

Rather surprisingly, revered stoppers Alisson (0.91) and De Gea (0.63) find themselves languishing in 11th and 12th place respectively.

There is, of course, a notable caveat to consider: Alisson has been well shielded by a stoic Liverpool defensive unit for the majority of the year, and will not have been subjected to the same peppering as Lloris has received at Spurs.

De Gea cannot use the same excuse to explain his lowly position here, however.

England's Number One, Jordan Pickford, doesn't even make the top 15 having prevented -3.8 goals at Everton in 2020. Food for thought for Gareth Southgate.

Take a look at the top 15 shot-stoppers below...

15. Bernd Leno (-0.33)

14. Ben Foster (-0.29)

13. Edouard Mendy (-0.26)

12. David de Gea (0.63)

11. Alisson (0.91)

10. Alphonse Areola (1.25)

9. Lukasz Fabianski (2.1)

8. Ederson (2.24)

7. Emiliano Martinez (3.69)

6. Alex McCarthy (3.85)

5. Martin Dubravka (3.89)

4. Kasper Schmeichel (4.54)

3. Dean Henderson (5.4)

2. Nick Pope (7.6)

1. Hugo Lloris (8.8)

